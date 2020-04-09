Breezy with cooler temperatures Thursday, severe storms possible over Easter weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We do have a cold front moving in this morning and that will drop our temperatures to more seasonal levels today. We won’t see much rain today, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms will increase Easter weekend. We could potentially see 2 rounds of severe weather late Saturday into Sunday.

For your Thursday, we are starting out with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures again in the 60s and 70s. At the moment we are not seeing any rain but a stray shower will be possible today, but the expectation is most areas will remain dry.

1-hour radar loop

The passing front will cool temperatures a few degrees before sunrise, and get rid of yesterday’s heat and humidity. Overall, it will be more seasonal with highs in the 70s. A northeast wind will gust up to 20 miles per hour between sunrise and the early afternoon.

Thursday forecast highs

Rain chances will increase later this evening and tonight across east Texas and Louisiana. Storms that develop in south Texas will weaken as they move in. Futurecast shows this activity tapering off by sunrise Friday. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the 60s. Take advantage of this to get outside, several rounds of storms are possible Easter weekend.

A strong upper-level disturbance will push a warm front into the ArkLaTex Saturday evening. Storms that initially form will be capable of large hail and high wind. There may be a low-end tornado threat as we move into Saturday night, but widespread significant severe weather isn’t expected at this time. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ for severe storms mainly south of I-20 late Saturday until sunrise Sunday.

There remains some uncertainty with Easter Sunday’s potential threat for severe weather, but the forecast models are in better agreement in a slower arrival of storms Sunday, which isn’t great news. A second round of storms may develop in the morning and this would bring the potential for more sitgnificant widespread severe weather near the region, including tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. The SPC has a ‘slight’ and ‘enhanced’ risk for severe weather Sunday near the ArkLaTex (Day 4). This outlook will likely change around in the upcoming days so check back for updates.

As you can imagine, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms possible we may see a heavy rain threat develop, particularly along and south of I-20 where we’ll be closer to the Gulf and warmer air. East Texas and Louisiana may see accumulations in the 2 to 3 inch range, with the northern ArkLaTex averaging about an inch of rain.

Cooler air will drop in Sunday night into Monday. Highs through the middle of next week will be below normal, in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.