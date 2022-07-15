ArkLaTex Burn Bans

If your garden or crops are looking rather dry and wilted, there is a reason. Our drought situation is getting worse by the day. But that is something that you probably already knew. New Burn Bans are being issued daily, as well. And beneficial rain is not expected anytime soon.

However, our pesky upper-level high is still centered well to our west. And that may lead to spotty showers, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, to develop by Sunday and maybe into Monday. But, widespread rain is not anticipated. A minor upper trough of low pressure will help precipitation develop in parts of the Arklatex. The coverage, though, will not be any better than widely scattered. Our pesky high will once again expand into our area by next Tuesday or so. Until that time, expect morning lows in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

By Tuesday, triple-digit highs will be prevalent with morning lows in the 70s too near 80. There is an outside chance that a late-week low-pressure system may develop in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and move westward. If this comes to pass, rain chances could increase. It would be most welcome, but I’m not hanging my hat on it just yet. For now, enjoy the double-digit afternoon highs while they last.