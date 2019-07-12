Caddo, Bossier and Shreveport teams head south in advance of Tropical Storm Barry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – First responder teams from Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish and the City of Shreveport are heading south in advance of Tropical Storm Barry.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Sheriff’s Office water rescue crews, both part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force, left Friday morning from the BSO Arthur Ray Teague substation.

A 17-person team from the Shreveport Fire Department also headed out Friday morning.

That team consists of Structural Collapse Technicians, Swift Water Rescue Specialists, Search and Rescue K-9’s and K-9 handlers, Incident Support Team members as well as two Cross Lake Patrol Officers. Team members are expected to be deployed for at least 7 days.

“Shreveport is proud of the first responders heading down to South Louisiana to assist with the storm,” Mayor Perkins said. “We pray for their safe return and for the safety of the people of New Orleans and the rest of South Louisiana.”

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday as much as 20 inches of rain could fall in parts of eastern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, and the entire region could get as much as 10 inches. The New Orleans area could get 10 to 15 inches through Sunday, forecasters said.

