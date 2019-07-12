Tracking the Tropics banner

Caddo, Bossier and Shreveport teams head south in advance of Tropical Storm Barry

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – First responder teams from Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish and the City of Shreveport are heading south in advance of Tropical Storm Barry.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Sheriff’s Office water rescue crews, both part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force, left Friday morning from the BSO Arthur Ray Teague substation.

A 17-person team from the Shreveport Fire Department also headed out Friday morning.

That team consists of Structural Collapse Technicians, Swift Water Rescue Specialists, Search and Rescue K-9’s and K-9 handlers, Incident Support Team members as well as two Cross Lake Patrol Officers. Team members are expected to be deployed for at least 7 days.

“Shreveport is proud of the first responders heading down to South Louisiana to assist with the storm,” Mayor Perkins said. “We pray for their safe return and for the safety of the people of New Orleans and the rest of South Louisiana.”

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday as much as 20 inches of rain could fall in parts of eastern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, and the entire region could get as much as 10 inches. The New Orleans area could get 10 to 15 inches through Sunday, forecasters said.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 76°

Saturday

87° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

81° / 72°
Rain
Rain 60% 81° 72°

Monday

88° / 75°
Showers
Showers 40% 88° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 77°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 93° 77°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 76°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
7%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
77°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out