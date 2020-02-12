Caddo Sheriff’s Office giving away sandbags this week for flash flooding

Live Now
by: Jade Jackson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is handing out sandbags to residents for flash floods. Sandbags can prevent or reduce water damage by acting as a barrier to divert moving water around instead of through homes and properties.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s officials say the area will be monitored, and motorists are advised to heed the barricades for their own safety. The area remains under a flash flood watch. Additional widespread rainfall in amounts of two to four inches is expected through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Sandbags are available from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday at the Parish Commission Fleet Maintenance Office, 1701 Monty Street in Shreveport.

Instructions on placing sandbags can be found on the Caddo Sheriff’s Office website at www.caddosheriff.org under “Headlines.” You may also visit the webpage to sign up for phone, text, or email emergency notifications via the parish’s new alert system

Keithville-Kingston Road at the Desoto Parish line has been closed in both directions due to high water.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

