Chance for rain ending, hottest stretch of the year on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain will be drying up for the remainder of the week, and that will send our temperatures soaring this weekend and into next week.

High pressure is beginning to nose into the region from Texas, and this will gradually dry out all levels of the atmosphere by the weekend. That said, there is still enough juice out there that the afternoon warm-up may trigger a few spotty or stray rain showers between noon and sunset. Any rain will be short-lived and result in light accumulations.

This may be the final day we have temperatures slightly below average this month. Highs will be in the 92-94 degree range this afternoon, with a light south breeze starting a slow rise in humidity in the upcoming days. Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be just above 100 degrees this afternoon.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

We will close out the week with temperatures in the mid-90s and a very slight chance for an afternoon shower Friday.

The dry air will really take over this weekend with high temperatures climbing into the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. With high humidity our heat index temperatures will likely be near or above 105 degrees, so we may see a heat advisory issued at some point. Even if we don’t, try to limit your outdoor activities this weekend to the early morning hours when temperatures will be in the 70s.

Triple-digit highs may be reachable Sunday and Monday. While the weekend won’t bring any rain, we may see the sea-breeze effect return early next week bringing slight to scattered rain chances Monday through Wednesday. Hopefully, this will be a short-lived heatwave with highs showing the potential to drop off a few degrees beyond Tuesday.