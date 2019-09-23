Chance for scattered storm to continue through Tuesday for the north half of the ArkLaTex

Rain associated with a stalling front to decrease Monday night and Tuesday. Rain chances to remain low for most of the week ahead with above normal temperatures.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thanks to lots of rain over the northern quarter of the area in SE OK and much of SW AR, highs struggled to make it into the 80s. Further south, highs climbed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. A stalling cold front triggered some heavy rain over the northern edge of the area. This rain will likely decrease tonight and remain rather scattered across the northern half of the area Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will range from the mid to upper 80s where we will see more clouds and rain across the north to the low to middle 90s over the south including in Shreveport.

Upper-level high pressure will then expand a little to the north for much of the week ahead. This will allow temperatures to stay above normal for most of the area for most of the week ahead. Models do indicate that we might see a slight chance for the random afternoon storm Friday and Saturday. Once front dissipates and the high expands, look for highs to mainly be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

In the longer-range outlook, we’ll have to keep an eye on the tropics for the first week of October. There are signs that a disturbance could move into the Gulf of Mexico. One long-range model is also hinting at a cool down by the end of next week. Stay Tuned!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 86/63.

–Todd Warren

