SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our best chance of rain this week will be moving in this morning, enjoy it, as it will be the only hour or two of the week that we’re not dealing with scorching heat and high humidity.

Chance of showers mainly during the morning: A weak frontal boundary is passing through the ArkLaTex this morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will pass over I-30 before sunrise, reaching the I-20 around sunrise, and exiting the Toledo Bend region around noon. You may see a quick shot of rain that lasts for 30 minutes with drier air bringing a quick return of sunshine behind the morning rain. No severe weather is expected but we may have gusty winds and frequent lightning near any thunderstorms.

Extreme heat continues this week: If there’s any good news it’s that each week that passes we get a step closer to Fall and eventual relief. That heat relief will not occur this week. Despite the morning rain, temperatures will warm from the low 80s at sunrise to the low 100s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. as the high humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees for much of the afternoon.

Heat Advisory until 7 p.m.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The only change from the previous scorching hot weeks will be the return of some wind. A breezy southwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour are expected today. This may provide a small amount of heat relief if you’re working outside.

The hottest temperatures may occur Tuesday and Wednesday: High pressure will build later today through Wednesday bringing highs in the 103 to 106-degree range Tuesday and Wednesday with no chance for rainfall. We may see the Heat Advisory get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning at some point as the heat index may exceed 110 degrees.

The high will move west Thursday and this may open the door for a few sea-breeze showers to return Thursday and Friday dropping our highs a degree or two.