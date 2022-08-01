The scattered showers and thunderstorms that we have seen over the past several days will continue through this week. The chance of rain will likely be highest Friday and Saturday. Daytime temperatures will likely stay above normal despite the rain.

Plenty of heat: Temperatures across the ArkLaTex Monday began in the mid to upper 70s and have since warmed into the mid to upper 90s. We are now entering what is on average the hottest part of the year. The first week of August will likely bring the above-normal heat that we have come to expect this summer. Lows Tuesday morning will likely settle into the mid to upper 70s. Highs Tuesday will likely return to the mid to upper 90s. While cooler than what we experienced last week, these temperatures are still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

The hope of needed rain to stick around: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see the chance for the scattered mainly afternoon or early evening thunderstorms over the next several days. This rain will likely be triggered by the heat of the afternoon. Consequently, they will be most widespread late in the afternoon and will gradually decrease early in the evening before ending shortly after sunset. Clouds will likely decrease during the night. This cycle is one that will likely repeat each day through the entire week.

Futurecast updated every hour

Best shot of rain late this week? The upper-level ridge that has been dominating our weather over the summer will be a little weaker this week. That is the reason for the continued hope of rain. Some models indicate that the ridge could ease back to the northwest later in the week. This will allow rain chances to increase some Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall potential: Despite seeing rain around the area each day this week, the very scattered nature of the rain will limit the amount that any particular location will receive. Pretty much all models indicate that we will see near or slightly below-normal rainfall totals in the range of ½ to 1”. Those lucky areas that get rain more often could see amounts of 1-2”.

A hot July: The final numbers for July are in and it turns out that last month was one of the hottest months ever in the ArkLaTex. Texarkana experienced the hottest July ever. Shreveport had the fourth hottest July on record. Read all the details in the link above or here.