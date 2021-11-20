Chance of rain returns Sunday, and over Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend has started out with some fantastic weather, but clouds will surge in tonight, and there will be a chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms Sunday.

For your Saturday evening temperatures will cool into the 50s after sunset under mostly clear skies through midnight. Clouds will increase after midnight, and these clouds will serve as a blanket keeping temperatures in the mid-50s overnight, so it will be cool, but not as cold as the past few nights.

Saturday night forecast low temperatures

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

All areas will start out mostly cloudy to overcast Sunday morning, outdoor plans should remain dry in most areas prior to 10 a.m., but a few early morning showers will be possible mainly along and north of I-30 across the northern ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be in the 60s where the front arrives prior to 2 p.m., and in the low 70s where the front will arrive closer to sunset.

The front will move south bringing an increasing chance of rain during the afternoon and early evening across much of East Texas and Louisiana. These will primarily be rain showers that develop, but an isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon mainly in Arkansas and Louisiana. No severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter-inch in most areas.

A dry north wind will settle in Sunday evening clearing our skies overnight and into Monday morning. Our Thanksgiving week will start out sunny and cool with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. This front will bring a slight chance of showers late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The front will move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving Day bringing rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. The threat for severe weather looks low for now, but can’t be ruled out, so keep an eye on how the forecast develops this week. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Thanksgiving Day with cool air arriving Friday, and dropping highs into the 50s to end the week.