SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! It has been a roller coaster weather week, but we will end the week with a comfortable and calm day. A chance of rain will roll in tonight, but most of the rain should end before sunrise Saturday.

Your Friday morning is starting with a chill as we have temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the perfect range in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind will be out of the east at 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Chance of rain arrives tonight: A weak frontal boundary and an area of low-pressure west of the ArkLaTex will trigger rain and thunderstorms in north Texas late this afternoon. The ArkLaTex will stay dry through midnight, but between midnight and sunrise, these showers and weakening storms will be moving into the northern ArkLaTex. No severe weather is expected, but we may have a few hours of light rain overnight as far south as the I-20 corridor. Rainfall accumulations will be between trace amounts and as high as 1/10th of an inch, so not much.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

The weekend looks terrific: Most of the rain will end by sunrise Saturday morning and we can look forward to great weekend weather. Saturday afternoon will turn mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will also be mostly sunny with highs returning to the low 80s.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible next Monday and Tuesday: On the heels of the dry weekend, rain will quickly return early next week. Rain and thunderstorms will pick up Monday afternoon, and continue into Monday night, with the rain tapering off Tuesday.

The threat for severe weather looks low for the northern ArkLaTex, but in early April the ingredients for a strong storm or two are usually there so we can’t rule out some severe thunderstorms late Monday into early Tuesday in Texas and Louisiana. You can use the slider to see the outlooks for Monday and early Tuesday below.

It also looks like we’ll get a decent amount of rain with this early week system, 1 to 2 inches of rain looks possible for much of the area.