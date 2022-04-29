If you like sunshine get outside and enjoy it while you can. Lots of clouds and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will return this weekend and will likely linger through most of next week. Temperatures will stay above normal despite the rain.

High temperatures so far today

A warm and rather humid weekend: Friday has seen a mix of lots of sunshine and some clouds over the ArkLaTex. A breezy south wind has brought lots of moisture into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures began in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We have seen highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will stay above normal this weekend and all of next week despite lots of clouds and the occasional threat of rain. Look for highs this weekend to be in the middle 80s. Lows will mainly be in the middle 60s. We will likely continue to see daytime temperatures next week in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain possible this weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see some low clouds develop over our area Friday night. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The threat of rain will likely increase some Saturday night and then decrease Sunday. Don’t expect to see much sunshine through the weekend.

FutureCast

Off and on rain next week: The abundant supply of moisture that is now returning to our area will linger over us until the end of next weekend. With that moisture in place, we will see the occasional upper-level disturbance move across the middle of the country. These disturbances will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. With it being so warm and with so much moisture in place, strong the severe storms will be possible The slideshow below shows the severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center from tomorrow through most of next week. As of right now, it appears that any severe weather threat will be highest Monday night and again Wednesday night.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

We will continue to see a chance for an isolated to scattered shower or thunderstorm each day through Saturday. Given the scattered nature of the rain, it is possible that many, if not most, locations will stay dry on any given day.

Rain potential for the next ten days



Rainfall potential: A look at rainfall potential forecasts from several long-range models below shows that rainfall projections have decreased from the rather high totals that were indicated yesterday. It still appears that we have a good chance of seeing up to two inches over much of the area. It is possible that some locations could see an inch or less and some locations could receive more than 3”.