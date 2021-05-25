Chance of scattered storms stays in the forecast off and on into the weekend

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures will stay close to normal despite the rain. Drier weather settles into the ArkLaTex for a few days starting Sunday.

Tuesday was another mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the low to middle 80s. We are watching a cluster of thunderstorms to our west that will move through our area Tuesday afternoon and evening. The chance for severe weather is looking slim but an isolated severe storm will be possible with some strong wind.

Futurecast shows that the rain will likely decrease and eventually end for most of the area Tuesday night. Look for much of the same Wednesday. We will begin with a cloudy sky with temperatures again beginning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some sunshine will mix in with the clouds by Wednesday afternoon warming temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. The heat of the afternoon will once again trigger some scattered showers and thundershowers. Severe weather is once again looking unlikely. This rain will also end Wednesday night. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday. Thanks to a little more sunshine and no rain, temperatures Thursday will be a little warmer as we heat up to the upper 80s to lower 90s over most of the area.

Watch below for continuously updated current and forecast info and for a LIVE update at 8:30 pm:

A large upper-level trough will move into the northern part of the country by Friday. This will push a cold front south. This front will trigger thunderstorms Thursday over the middle of the country. These storms could invade the northern part of the ArkLaTex early Friday morning. More storms could develop over the northern half of the area Friday afternoon as the front settles into our area. This front will continue to bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday.

Models including Futurecast show that rainfall potential from now through Saturday will be in the range of ½ to one inch of rain for most of the area. It is possible that we could see amounts of over two inches over the northern edge of the area.

Upper-level high pressure will strengthen over the southern half of the country by Sunday. This should end the chance of rain for a few days as we will end the Memorial Day weekend with a partly cloudy sky Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will likely stay close to normal in the mid to upper 80s. This high will retreat to the east by the middle of next week allowing the chance for more showers and thunderstorms to return.

–Todd Warren