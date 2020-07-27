Chance of scattered storms throughout the week to keep high temperatures in the 80s for several days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The lingering tropical air in the wake of Hurricane Hanna will help to bring a few showers and storms to the region today which will keep the stifling heat away.

It will still be a warm and humid day with temperatures warming from the low 70s at sunrise, to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Areas that get missed by passing showers and storms may make it into the low 90s.

We are watching some rain in central Louisiana occurring around an area of low pressure that may move into our Louisiana parishes this morning.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

As temperatures warm and the area of low pressure moves in from the east, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage late this morning and into the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest south of Interstate-20, especially in Louisiana. If storms hold together we will see a few showers reach east Texas and Arkansas as well. Rain is not a guarantee in all locations today, but there should be enough cloud cover this afternoon to keep our temperatures below average.

A series of disturbances along an approaching cold front will bring an increasing chance of rain to the entire ArkLaTex Tuesday and Wednesday. These scattered storm chances will keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the middle of the week. We don’t expect any severe weather in the upcoming days, but storms will bring some brief intense rainfall, as well as frequent lightning. Rainfall accumulations will average less than an inch in most areas through Thursday, but a few isolated spots north of I-30 closer to the front could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Looking into the weekend a ‘cool front’ will pass through the region. My hope is this turns our wind to the north for a few days and lowers our humidity. This front will bring a chance of scattered storms Saturday, but right now it looks like outdoor plans should be good to go Sunday.

