SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Happy Friday! It’s shaping up to be a pleasant end to the week. We will have a chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms today and tomorrow. The highest chance of rain will occur late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday with a very slight chance of rain: Temperatures will be comfortably in the upper 60s at sunrise before warming into the low and mid-80s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The upper-level winds are coming in from the northwest behind yesterday’s cold front. This will steer a series of upper-level disturbances through the region today through Sunday. The first of these could trigger a few showers and isolated storms late today into tonight. Futurecast shows the best chance of this occurring will be in east Texas this evening, with some rain holding together near and south of the I-20 corridor overnight.

We will see little change Saturday as highs may be a degree or two higher with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the same very slight chance of rain.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Scattered thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning: The strongest of the disturbances will move into the ArkLaTex Saturday night. A cluster or line of storms will develop overnight moving north to south across the region. There is a decent chance the rain will linger into the hours after sunrise on Sunday before tapering off midday. So to recap, outdoor plans should be okay across the majority of the ArkLaTex Saturday, but outdoor plans may be impacted by rain Sunday morning. There should be dry weather in most areas by Sunday afternoon. There is little threat of severe weather, but gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible near any thunderstorms.

Heat returns next week: High pressure will build early in the week ending the chance for any rainfall and cranking up the heat. Highs will be in the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday with high humidity as well. We could have a heat index over 100 degrees and make a run at our first heat advisories of 2022 by midweek.

There appears to be some heat relief as rain makes a return next Thursday and Friday.