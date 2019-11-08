Chilly Friday.. perfect weekend.. strong Arctic cold front brings Winter temperatures most of next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winter chill has returned to the ArkLaTex this morning and temperatures will be cold throughout the day. An amazing weather pattern is expected this weekend before a stronger cold front arrives early next week. 

This morning we are in the 30s and low 40s, with temperatures above freezing but very cold. A north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour is adding a wind-chill to temperatures that will feel like they are in the 30s for much of the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal. (Today’s normal highs – Shreveport: 70° – Texarkana: 68°) 

Clouds may be slow to clear today, but we aren’t expecting any additional rain. The north wind is pushing drier air into the region so a slow return of sunshine is expected as we move through the remainder of the day. 

Futurecast 36 hour outlook


If you are headed out to the local High School football games tonight, prepare for a cold night in the bleachers. Kickoff temperatures will be in the low 40s, with most areas falling into the 30s for the drive home. Wind will let up this afternoon into tonight. We may see some freezing temperatures north of I-20 so make any preps to cover sensitive plants, pipes, and bring your pets inside. 

Friday night lows

Despite the cold mornings this weekend, afternoons will be glorious with highs in the low 60s Saturday, and near 70 Sunday.

A very strong Arctic cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Monday into early Tuesday. Expect rain and a few thunderstorms Monday, with temperatures falling rapidly throughout the day. There may be a window with cold air arriving, and precipitation lingering, where we could see winter mix across the northern ArkLaTex. Given the warm ground temperatures, and small window for this occur no impacts are expected. 
Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s Tuesday with cooler air sticking around for much of the week. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 52° 35°

Saturday

62° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 62° 43°

Sunday

73° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 73° 54°

Monday

62° / 31°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 62° 31°

Tuesday

44° / 25°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 44° 25°

Wednesday

48° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 48° 36°

Thursday

54° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 54° 35°

Hourly Forecast

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

10 PM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

11 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

12 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

2 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

4 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

