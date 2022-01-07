Chilly Friday, rain and thunderstorms return this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will wrap up the week with some sunshine and chilly weather, a warm front will bring rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Friday morning sunrise temperatures will be below freezing in all areas, in the 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will return today, but it is going to stay cool with highs in the 40s and low 50s. It should feel better than yesterday as the wind will continue to relax through the morning, with a light breeze out of the east this afternoon at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will begin the day with mostly sunny skies, but there are a few clouds rolling south across the Plains and this will likely bring partly cloudy conditions to some areas this afternoon. No rain is expected today but we may begin to see a few rain showers by early Saturday morning. Incoming clouds tonight will have a blanket effect and hold our temperatures above freezing in most areas in the 30s and 40s.

We will wake up to mostly cloudy to overcast skies Saturday. If you’re looking to do things outside this weekend we should have a few dry hours Saturday morning, but as temperatures warm, showers and a few thunderstorms will increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening.

A warm front will be moving in after sunset Saturday and we may see an increase in thunderstorms south of I-20 Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain will be ongoing in many areas Sunday morning, but dry air should shut off the rainfall during the day so outdoor activities should be dry in almost all areas Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend.

Potential rainfall accumulations Saturday and Sunday

Rainfall accumulations will average half an inch to an inch, and the threat for severe weather is low, but we can’t rule out a strong storm or two bringing mainly high wind or hail late Saturday or early Sunday across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana.

Dry and cold air will arrive behind the weekend storms Sunday night into early next week.

