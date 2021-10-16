Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons to continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Fall weather will be sticking around for the remainder of the weekend, and we should enjoy some great weather for much of next week as well.

We are headed for the coldest night since late April as temperatures will drop into the 60s after sunset, into the 50s by 9 p.m., with lows dropping into the 40s after midnight. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at less than 5 miles per hour.

Forecast lows Saturday night into Sunday morning

This cool and dry Canadian air will bring another perfect weather day Sunday. After starting out in the 40s we should warm to near 70 degrees by noon, with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. It won’t be as breezy with a light northeast wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day. If you’re doing any outdoor grilling, walking, or just taking care of things around the yard you will enjoy another weekend day with no humidity.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will have some minor weather pattern changes as we move into the upcoming work week. A south breeze will return Monday, and that will slowly warm our temperatures into the upper 70s Monday, and low 80s Tuesday. We will likely be dry for much of the week with the cool and comfortable mornings expected throughout the week.

Our next cold front will approach the region Wednesday into Thursday. The increasing humidity ahead of this front may be enough to fuel a few rain showers Thursday, but given the front will be moving into relatively dry air any accumulations will be light and the rain won’t be widespread. One note about the humidity, this will be ‘Fall humidity’ which won’t be as noticeable as the humidity we feel during the Summer months.

Highs ahead of the front may reach the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday, but we should drop back down into the upper 70s and low 80s for high temperatures late in the week.