Chilly start to the weekend gives way to another big warming trend

Sunshine will stick around through the middle of next week. The weekend begins with well below-normal temperatures. High temperatures could hit 80 degrees by Tuesday or Wednesday. Two shots of rain are possible late next week.

Friday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Lows this morning were in the upper 30s to lower 40s at most locations. Temperatures this afternoon have returned to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Much cooler air will briefly move into the area tonight and Saturday. Look for lows Friday night to settle into the mid to upper 30s. A few locations over the northern part of the ArkLaTex could dip to near freezing. Daytime highs Saturday will be about ten degrees cooler than today with temperatures struggling to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a quiet weather weekend. Look for a clear sky Friday night, lots of sunshine Saturday, a clear sky Saturday night, and plenty of sunshine once again Sunday. The weekend will end with the beginning of a warming trend. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Look for daytime highs Sunday afternoon to return to the upper 60s to lower 70s. That warming trend will continue through the middle of next week. Lows will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

The first of two disturbances on the way in the coming ten days will bring a good chance for some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As of right now, severe weather is not expected. Temperatures behind this system will return to the 60s for highs and 30s and 40s for lows. The second disturbance could bring more rain late Sunday into Monday. Again, I don’t expect to see much of a severe weather threat. Rainfall amounts will be similar to those that we received this week with ten-day totals in the range of ½ to 1”. Models have been trending a bit wetter in the past few runs. We could cool down even more behind the second system. Highs could retreat to near 60 and lows could return to the 30s. Have a great weekend!

-Todd Warren