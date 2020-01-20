Chilly temperatures expected this week.. chance of rain and winter mix midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cold and dry start to the week, with our next chance of rain moving in midweek. There is a window for a winter mix Wednesday morning, but little accumulation or impacts are expected.

For our Monday, sunrise temperatures will be at or below freezing in the 20s and low 30s in most areas under clear skies. A dry northwest breeze will keep us sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day with no rain in the forecast.



We have enjoyed mild weather so far this winter, but that changes this week as we may not see a day at or above 60 degrees. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Expect increasing clouds tomorrow with highs remaining on the cold side.

It gets interesting Wednesday morning as our next disturbance moves in during the cold morning hours. What may begin as rain early Wednesday in some areas may briefly change into a rain/sleet or even snow mix through mid-morning. Even if this were to occur little accumulation is expected as there is too much dry air to overcome and temperatures that will eventually warm during the day. The chance for any winter weather will be highest north of I-20.

Steady rain is expected for much of the day Thursday, with little threat of any severe weather due to the cool temperatures. Rainfall accumulations this week may be in the 1 to 2-inch range.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Friday

