Chilly Tuesday with a slight chance of rain north of I-30, thunderstorms possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be unseasonably cool Tuesday with temepratures remaining 10 to 20 degrees below normal. A chance of storms will return this weekend.

We are seeing a little rain on radar north of I-30 as there is another cold front sitting to the north of the ArkLaTex. Our air is too dry to see any significant accumulations, but we could see light rain at times today mainly across McCurtain, Red River, Howard and Sevier counties.

1-hour radar loop

This system to our north will keep us mostly cloudy across the northern ArkLaTex, with partly cloudy skies across the I-20 and Toledo Bend regions of east Texas and Louisiana. It will be a cold day, with temperatures in the 40s at sunrise, and highs running similar to yesterday, in the 50s and low 60s. It won’t be as breezy as Monday, but the north wind will be at a steady 10 miles per hour for much of the day. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning lows will be in the 30s, our coldest night of the week.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

Tuesday night forecast low temperatures

Drier air will bring us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with a north breeze keeping us cool again with highs in the low to mid-60s. A returning south wind Thursday will start our warming trend that will return highs to normal levels in the 70s, and the warmer air will be with us through the upcoming weekend.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms at some point late Saturday into Sunday. The forecast models are split on whether the rain moves in late Saturday, or during the day Sunday. The timing will come into better focus in upcoming days. There will likely be some threat for strong to severe storms as well, so check back for updates.

Extended forecast

