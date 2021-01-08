Chilly weather continues Friday and Saturday, snow likely Sunday night into Monday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cool end to the week, and a storm system on the way Sunday will bring our next chance of rain and snow. More on that in a moment, but to get you through your Friday forecast first..

It will be a chilly day but it will definitely feel better than what we experienced yesterday. Wind speeds have dropped below 10 miles per hour, and sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 30s. The persistent cloud cover is still with us, but drier air will eventually bring a few breaks in the clouds as we move into the morning and afternoon. The combination of light wind and sunshine will help today, with highs winding up in the 40s and low 50s.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Lows tonight will drop to near or below freezing in the 20s and 30s. Expect similar weather conditions Saturday with light wind, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the 40s and low 50s.

An area of low pressure will move across Texas Saturday and into the Gulf Of Mexico Sunday. This will put the ArkLaTex on the cold side of the low, with enough moisture returning to result in rain that will eventually change over into snow. That transition into snow could occur as early as Sunday afternoon, but the main timeframe for any steady snow showers will be Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The most likely path of highest accumulations will be along or just north of the low’s track which puts everyone along and south of I-20 in an area favorable to see 1 to 2 inches of snow. This will be enough to accumulate on cold roads. Some of the forecast models continue to suggest we could see some 3-inch totals south of I-20. Amounts across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas will generally stay less than an inch. It will bring a dusting to grassy surfaces and vehicles parked outside.

The most significant impacts would be felt Monday morning for the commute. The rain/snow will freeze into ice on bridges and overpasses especially where the higher snow totals are expected. Keep in mind any rain the falls before the snow could also freeze on roadways. The forecast snow amounts remain uncertain, and will likely see some changes in the next 48 hours, so be sure to check back for updates later today and throughout the weekend.