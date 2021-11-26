Chilly weather Friday, rain returns late Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a chilly and dry Friday, but our break from rainfall won’t last too long as we have more rain on the way Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

For those of you quickly putting Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and jumping headfirst into the Christmas season by venturing outside early to take advantage of Black Friday deals, BUNDLE UP! Our sunrise temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, and a light breeze will add a wind chill to the early morning temperatures.

We will likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine in Texas and Louisiana, with mostly sunny skies in Arkansas and Oklahoma. There won’t be any rainfall today, but the clouds and a light north breeze will keep it chilly with highs in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Outdoor plans tonight? It will be another cold night with lows in the 30s, and some areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas in the upper 20s.

Friday night forecast low temperatures

Clouds will increase through the day Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and our next weather disturbance will bring rain to Texas by the late afternoon, with rain spreading across the remainder of the ArkLaTex Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

These rain showers may dissipate a few hours after sunrise Sunday, and we should turn partly cloudy by Sunday afternoon. Since most of this rain will be during the overnight hours it will have few impacts on any daytime outdoor activities you have planned. Rainfall accumulations could approach or exceed .5 inches in Texas and Louisiana.

Forecast rainfall accumulations late Saturday through Sunday morning

We have some fantastic Fall weather on the way next week. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid-60s, but we should wind up in the low 70s with sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. Rain is possible late next week and into next weekend.