Chilly weather tonight and Saturday; wintry weather possible Sunday evening into Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, the clouds just won’t go away in the ArkLaTex. The clouds are expected to decrease tonight and Saturday. This evening, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Saturday, I am expecting a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The peeks of sunshine will not last for long because clouds will return for Sunday.

For Sunday, the day should start off-dry. As temperatures rise, precipitation should start off as rain over Deep East Texas. We will see highs in the 40s. With plenty of clouds, it remains unclear how warm we will get. Temperatures and the exact location of the track of low pressure will play a pivotal role in what areas will see the most wintry weather. A wintry mix will become likely after sunset for the ArkLaTex.

Snow Potential for Sunday night

As temperatures continue to cool, the wintry mix will become all snow for some. Models are still uncertain on exact totals. As of now, the thinking remains that the highest snow totals will fall south of Interstate 20. 1-2 inches of snow will be possible in spots.

Highs for Saturday

If you live north of Interstate 30, I don’t think you will see much snow accumulation. By Monday morning, we could still be looking at some light snow over the eastern areas of the ArkLaTex. Travel for Monday could be icy so prepare for that! Temperatures will be above freezing for Monday afternoon. However, any liquid that is still around will more than likely freeze for Tuesday morning. The forecast turns dry and mild beginning Tuesday.

The next seven days