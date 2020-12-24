Christmas Day is looking bright and mild; a warm-up on the way for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very cold Christmas Eve. Temperatures have struggled to reach 50 degrees because of the strong northwest winds in place. The Lake Wind Advisory will expire at 5 PM. As the winds begin to decrease, nighttime temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Christmas Day is looking great with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be back in the 50s.

Lows for Christmas Day

The warming trend is on as we move towards the weekend. Winds will return back out of the south. For the weekend, highs are back into the 60s. For Sunday, temperatures could flirt with near 70 degrees. Next week, our attention turns to our next weather maker.

A strong low-pressure trough will make its journey across the United States. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase for midweek. Models are showing a line of showers and storms coming in Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Again, it is too early to say if we could see a severe weather threat with this system. The rain should exit for Wednesday.

The next seven days