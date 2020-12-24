                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Christmas Day is looking bright and mild; a warm-up on the way for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very cold Christmas Eve. Temperatures have struggled to reach 50 degrees because of the strong northwest winds in place. The Lake Wind Advisory will expire at 5 PM. As the winds begin to decrease, nighttime temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s. Christmas Day is looking great with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be back in the 50s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Lows for Christmas Day

The warming trend is on as we move towards the weekend. Winds will return back out of the south. For the weekend, highs are back into the 60s. For Sunday, temperatures could flirt with near 70 degrees. Next week, our attention turns to our next weather maker.

A strong low-pressure trough will make its journey across the United States. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase for midweek. Models are showing a line of showers and storms coming in Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Again, it is too early to say if we could see a severe weather threat with this system. The rain should exit for Wednesday.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss