Clearing and breezy Wednesday, dry pattern takes over as we heat up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a stormy Tuesday night, Wednesday will bring dry, breezy, and warm weather.

We did have a number of damage reports overnight, including downed trees and tree limbs. If you are commuting this morning be careful driving around any corners where debris may still be in the roadways.

High wind, damage, and large hail reports in the last 24 hours

The last of the thunderstorms are now moving out, but we may see some lingering rain through sunrise south of I-20. Clouds will be slow to clear through the morning but we will eventually turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny later this afternoon.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with a breezy northwest wind settling into the region. Expect wind gusts over 20 miles per hour for much of the day, but temperatures will warm nicely into the 70s.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

It’s a nice change to report quiet and comfortable weather on the way. Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s again tomorrow, and mid-80s to close out the week. This weekend will bring a little taste of heat, as we could push 90 degrees by Sunday as high pressure squeezes down on the region.

We will be dry through Sunday with slight rain chances returning early next week. As of now there’s nothing that jumps out Monday or Tuesday that would indicate any severe weather or heavy rain.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 54°

Thursday

77° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 55°

Friday

84° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 61°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 86° 67°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 70°

Monday

88° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

88° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

10 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

