Clearing and breezy Wednesday, dry pattern takes over as we heat up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a stormy Tuesday night, Wednesday will bring dry, breezy, and warm weather.

We did have a number of damage reports overnight, including downed trees and tree limbs. If you are commuting this morning be careful driving around any corners where debris may still be in the roadways.

High wind, damage, and large hail reports in the last 24 hours

The last of the thunderstorms are now moving out, but we may see some lingering rain through sunrise south of I-20. Clouds will be slow to clear through the morning but we will eventually turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny later this afternoon.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with a breezy northwest wind settling into the region. Expect wind gusts over 20 miles per hour for much of the day, but temperatures will warm nicely into the 70s.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

It’s a nice change to report quiet and comfortable weather on the way. Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s again tomorrow, and mid-80s to close out the week. This weekend will bring a little taste of heat, as we could push 90 degrees by Sunday as high pressure squeezes down on the region.

We will be dry through Sunday with slight rain chances returning early next week. As of now there’s nothing that jumps out Monday or Tuesday that would indicate any severe weather or heavy rain.

