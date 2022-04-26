SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High pressure will build into the ArkLaTex today sending in a north breeze which will clear our skies, drop our humidity, and bring below-average temperatures for a few days.

Sunny and pleasant today: We have a few lingering clouds early this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You’ll want a light jacket or something with long sleeves if you’re outside before 10 a.m. It will turn breezy late this morning as we’ll have a north wind up to 15 miles per hour. The dry air arriving with the breeze will bring mostly sunny conditions for most of us this afternoon. It may stay partly cloudy across the Toledo Bend region.

FutureCast

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Unseasonably chilly tonight: Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset tonight and we will have lows in the low to mid-40s under clear skies with a light northeast wind. Our typical low is in the upper 50s in late April, so these temperatures are only a few degrees from record low temperatures for the date.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

Pleasant Wednesday with warmer air returning Thursday and Friday: After the chilly start to the day Wednesday, we’ll continue to enjoy sunny weather with low humidity. Highs will be a degree or two warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be lighter, out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The next two days will be great for outdoor dining, working in the yard, or simply enjoying Spring.

A returning south wind will send our temperatures into the 80s Thursday and Friday. We will feel a surge in humidity as a warm front moves across the ArkLaTex late this week as well.

Scattered storms return this weekend into next week: The Spring showers and thunderstorms will return this weekend as a cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex Saturday. Rather than moving through the region, the front will stall over us resulting in a chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday. Most of the rain will develop during the warm afternoon hours, so the days won’t be a complete washout.

As far as the severe weather threat, we can’t rule out or rule in a few strong storms Saturday. We should have more clarity in the upcoming days so keep up with the forecast for the remainder of the week.