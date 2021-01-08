ArkLaTex closures and delays due to wintry weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There are several schools in the ArkLaTex that have canceled classes for Monday due to the anticipation of winter weather.
The following is a list of schools that will be closed on Jan. 11:
- Bossier Parish Community College – will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 12
- Grambling State University – classes begin Tuesday, Jan.12 – for updates check https://twitter.com/grambling1901
- Northwestern State University – canceled classes on all campuses – will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 12
- Sabine Parish Schools – will have “virtual learning” Monday, Jan. 11
