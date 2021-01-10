Barksdale AFB personnel to delay reporting due to winter weather

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base personnel will delay reporting until noon on Monday due to winter weather.

Mission essential personnel will receive further instruction from their leadership and may be

required to report earlier than the 12 p.m. delayed reporting time.

Barksdale says this decision was based on ensuring the safety of base personnel and the local community by enabling any potential road safety measures to take place.

Base patrons should expect possible road closures and the delay of on-base services including the base exchange.

The CDC will be open from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but at a significantly reduced capacity. CDC

hours are subject to change due to weather, road conditions, and other circumstances.