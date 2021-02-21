Bossier Schools to remain closed Monday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Schools and the virtual program will remain closed Monday, Feb. 22.

“The snow and ice are melting, but not as quickly as we had all hoped,” according to a statement from the school district, which said the decision to extend the closure is “to allow for roads to thaw, enable our principals and maintenance crews to assess and address concerns at schools and give our families an additional day to restore some sense of normalcy at home.”

“Classes WILL resume Tuesday, February 23. We appreciate your patience and look forward to seeing everyone then!”

Caddo and Sabine Parish schools have also announced extended closures. Caddo Parish schools plan to move to virtual instruction for the remainder of the week starting Tuesday.

Sabine Parish announced Saturday that schools will remain closed through Monday, due to widespread water and power outages.