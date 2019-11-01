C.E. Byrd closed Friday due to boiler outage, reopens Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – C.E. Byrd High School will be closed Friday, Nov. 1 due to an air conditioning system and heating outage.

The Caddo Schools District says the HVAC boiler system went down Thursday evening at C.E. Byrd. The school is in the process of completing a $10 million update on the heating and air conditioning system, but they say the boiler was the last of the system to be replaced.

A new part has been ordered and will be delivered Friday morning with repairs slated to be completed by Friday evening.

According to the school district, most of the heating and air conditioning at Byrd has been replaced over the past three years, along with the last phase which included the same boiler that went out. The new installations should be done by Summer 2020.

C.E. Byrd will reopen Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.