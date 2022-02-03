CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Caddo Parish schools will be closed Friday due to the icy roads expected as a winter weather system pushes through the region overnight.

The school district says they will resume normal operations Monday, February 7.

Click here for a full and updated list of school closures.

Nothing that the Louisiana Department of Transportation will begin road closures Thursday evening, Caddo schools are also canceling all after-school activities. Scheduled activities and programs on Friday, February 4 after 4 p.m. are expected to resume.

“We encourage anyone who must travel to be cautious and safe,” the district said in a statement.