Webster joins Caddo, De Soto, Bossier, Red River, Sabine schools closed Monday due to threat of winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo, Bossier, De Soto, and Red River Parish schools and district offices will be closed Monday due to the threat of winter weather overnight Sunday.

Webster Parish Schools have also announced schools will be closed Monday, and a school board meeting scheduled for that night has been moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Southern University Shreveport also joined the growing list Sunday of local colleges and universities announcing closures for Monday. The latest closures are in addition to the closures announced Friday for Sabine Parish Schools, as well as Bossier Parish Community College, Grambling State University, Northwestern State University, and Central Louisiana Technical Community College.

“We will continue to monitor the weather on Monday and send any updates as needed,” Bossier Parish Schools Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes said a statement from Bossier Parish Schools.

Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, as well as Caddo court, clerk’s office, administrative offices and departments will be also closed on Monday, along with Caddo Head Start and Caddo Community Action Agency and all Shreve Memorial Library branches.

“The situation will be closely monitored thoroughout the day on Monday to determine our return for Tuesday January 12, 2021,” read a statement from Red River Parish Schools.

“Virtual instruction will not be provided,” read a message from Caddo Parish Public Schools. “instead, we ask you to instead take time to safely enjoy the snowfall and prepare for the district to reopen on Tuesday.”

“Closed for students… closed for virtual learning…closed for staff…CLOSED. The past year has been a year of tremendous loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss. For just a moment, we will take tomorrow to let go of the worry of what we’ve lost and make sure that we don’t lose this moment,” Superintendent Clay Corley said in a message announcing the closure early Sunday afternoon.