CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announces winter weather schedules

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to severe weather forecasted for next week, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System has announced which services will remain open, which will close and/or have shortened hours.

As of Sunday, next week’s outpatient and elective surgeries have not been cancelled, and surgical and procedural services (Cath Lab, EP Lab, Endoscopy, Special Procedures, Obstetrics) also will remain open.

Physicians are coordinating existing appointments with patients on an individual basis through next week but if weather deteriorates patients will be made aware of any closures, cancellations or postponements.

Both CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Emergency Rooms will continue to operate 24/7:

Below are the closures and delayed openings scheduled through Tuesday (2.16.21):

CHRISTUS Velocity Care locations on Youree Drive in Shreveport and Airline Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following CHRISTUS Physician Groups will be closed Monday:

• CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners, 9220 Ellerbe Road

• CHRISTUS Primary Care Shreveport, 9091 Ellerbe Road

• CHRISTUS Primary Care Associates, 1460 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

• CHRISTUS Pediatric Associates, 1549 East 70th Street

• CHRISTUS Primary Care South Bossier, 1701 Jimmie Davis Highway

• CHRISTUS Internal Medicine North Bossier, 2703 Beene Boulevard

• CHRISTUS Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, 1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Outpatient Services will be closed Monday and Tuesday

• Ashley Ridge Imaging will be closed Monday, and open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday

• Advanced Diagnostics: will be closed Monday, and open at 10 a.m. Tuesday

• Bossier Cancer Treatment Clinic will be closed on Monday and open at 10 a.m. Tuesday

• Bossier Mammography: Closed Monday

• Bossier – MRI: Closed Monday

• Breast Center: Closed Monday

• Cancer Treatment Center: Closed Monday, and open at 10 a.m. Tuesday

• Cardiopulmonary: EKG & PFT Closed Monday; EEG Closed Tuesday

• Cardiac Rehab: Closed Monday

• Diabetes Clinic/Diabetes Education: Closed Monday & Tuesday

• Kids Clinic: Opens 11 a.m. Monday

• Neuro Therapy: Opens 11 a.m. Monday

• Therapy (OT/PT/Speech) Shreveport & Bossier: Open 11 a.m. Monday

• PET Imaging: Closed Monday

• Wound & Hyperbaric Medicine Center: Open 11 a.m. Monday

CHRISTUS Coushatta Rural Health Care Center: Open 24/7

CHRISTUS Coushatta Clinics: Closed Monday

• Dental Clinic

• Ringgold Clinic

Boyce Clinic Outpatient Physical Therapy: Closed Monday

Geri-Psych Outpatient Clinic: Closed Monday

Cardio/Pulmonary Rehab: Closed Monday

Closure decisions for the remainder of the week will be made daily as updated forecast information becomes available. Please check the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System Facebook page or website for updated closure information.