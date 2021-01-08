ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Central Louisiana Technical Community College announced Friday they are closing their campuses on Monday, Jan. 11 due to severe winter weather.
According to CLTCC, the buildings will be closed, faculty and staff will be working remotely and available via electronic mail and telephone.
Details are as follows:
- For students, the start of the ‘Safe Start’ semester will be postponed till Tuesday, January 12.
- ‘Safe Start’ virtual classes will begin Tuesday.
- Faculty and Staff will be available, working remotely on Monday, January 11.
- Those seeking assistance to enroll, receive advising, or apply for financial aid can connect
with the college at (800) 278-9855 or info@cltcc.edu.
- Information on the college is available at www.CLTCC.edu
- CLTCC encourages everyone to be safe and to observe weather alerts.
- Lawmakers urge Twitter to join other social media platforms, suspend Trump’s account indefinitely
- CLTCC campuses in Natchitoches & Many closing Monday due to inclement weather
- With only days left in office, Trump could be impeached again
- California groups outline efforts to fight slavery and human trafficking
- White House COVID-19 Task Force issues ‘alarming’ report for Louisiana, Bossier and Caddo Parishes in ‘red zone’
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.