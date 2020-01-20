East Texas ISD shuts down for two days due to flu outbreak

McLEOD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An east Texas independent school district will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in an attempt to curtail a flu outbreak that has brought the district to its knees.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the McLeod ISD said the two-day closure, which follows a weekend and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, is due to a high percentage of illness among the students and staff.

“Our hope is that this five-day separation will help to stop the spread of flu and other illnesses,” the statement said.

But the statement also cautioned parents not to send their children back to school if they had not recovered. “On Thursday, as always, please keep your child home if he or she has not been free of fever for 24 hours.”

The administration said the three basketball games scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but suggested younger children not attend, as “our elementary students seem to be suffering the biggest impact.”

