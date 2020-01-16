East Texas school district closing all campuses due to illness outbreak

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Elysian Fields Independent School District is closing all campuses on Friday, Jan. 17 due to an illness outbreak.

“Our maintenance department will be sanitizing all campuses and buses on Friday,” Elysian Fields ISD said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“As of now, we are scheduled to resume school and normal schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The district is scheduled to be closed on Monday for the MLK holiday.”

Elysian Fields ISD is asking parents to contact their child’s campus if they have any questions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.