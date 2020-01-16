East Texas school district closing all campuses due to illness outbreak

Closings and Delays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School Closing MGN Online_1504053190991.jpg

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Elysian Fields Independent School District is closing all campuses on Friday, Jan. 17 due to an illness outbreak.

“Our maintenance department will be sanitizing all campuses and buses on Friday,” Elysian Fields ISD said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“As of now, we are scheduled to resume school and normal schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The district is scheduled to be closed on Monday for the MLK holiday.”

Elysian Fields ISD is asking parents to contact their child’s campus if they have any questions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Closings and Delays
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories