GSU campus to close Monday due to potential snow

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Grambling State University has canceled classes scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 due to the anticipation of snow.
GSU President Rick Gallot made the announcement on Friday after the National Weather Service forecast called for freezing temperatures and snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
Updates will be given on GSU’s Twitter page at twitter.com/grambling1901.
