North Caddo Elem/Middle School closed Friday due to flu outbreak

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Caddo Elementary/Middle School will be closed Friday, Jan. 31 due to a flu outbreak on campus.

According to Caddo Parish Public Schools, students and staff members at the school are battling the flu and flu-like symptoms.

“North Caddo administration is working to notify families through a variety of means,” The Caddo Parish Schools district said in a release Thursday evening.

“Tomorrow additional custodial staff will be at the campus to disinfect classrooms and meeting spaces and parents have been encouraged to wash all student belongings.”

The Caddo Parish Schools district says classes are expected to resume on Monday, Feb 3.

