SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport clinics will be closed until noon on Monday.

Outpatient appointments (excluding surgery) prior to 12 p.m. on Monday will be rescheduled for later in the day or week, including appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Ochsner LSU Health says patients will be contacted with a new appointment time.