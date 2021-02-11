Sabine Parish schools announce closure Tuesday in anticipation of winter weather

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Schools will be closed Monday for President’s Day and will be closed Tuesday, February 16 due to expected inclement winter weather, according to the school district.

Snow is expected Sunday night into Monday and another round of winter precipitation will change to rain Wednesday. Get the latest forecast updates here.

In an advisory released Thursday afternoon, the district said students will have virtual assignments for Tuesday.