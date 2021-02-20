Sabine Parish schools extend closure through Monday due to water and power outages

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish schools will remain closed through Monday, due to widespread water and power outages.

The school district says they anticipate resuming all classes and returning to campuses on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Snow and ice forced Sabine Parish along with most schools around the ArkLaTex to either close or move to remote learning over the past week as two winter storms pushed through the region.

As of midday Saturday, nearly SWEPCO 3,000 customers remained without power in Sabine Parish, along with another 300 Cleco customers.

Water systems are also dealing with broken water mains and low water pressure issues which have led to multiple boil advisories around the ArkLaTex.