SporTran halts service Sunday due to severe weather

Closings and Delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to severe winter weather and the possibility of dangerous travel conditions in the Shreveport-Bossier area, SporTran on Sunday halted all transit service until further notice.

Because of the expected duration of the predicted weather event, normal operating hours will resume when weather and travel conditions permit.

SporTran will release more information as it becomes available. The public may email info1@shreveportla.gov with any inquiries.

