Clouds and light rain to return Tuesday afternoon, a few flakes of snow possible for part of the area Tuesday night

Expect clouds to return Monday night with rain returning late Tuesday and Tuesday night. A little bit of snow will be possible for the northern half of the area Tuesday night. Below-normal temperatures will hang around for most of the workweek. More rain will be possible this weekend.

Monday was a rather chilly day with a mix of clouds and sunshine across the area. Temperatures have struggled to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Yet another disturbance will approach the area Monday night and will move across the area Tuesday night. Look for clouds to increase Monday night with rain developing Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs Tuesday will be well below normal thanks to the clouds and rain. We’ll be lucky to reach the low to middle 40s. Some models are hinting that at the tail end of this event, some snow will be possible over parts of NE TX, SW AR, and SE OK. Thanks to plenty of ground warmth and above freezing temperatures, I don’t expect to see much of any accumulation IF we get any snow.

This system will quickly move out of the area Wednesday as morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine. That sunshine will likely stick around through Friday with a warming trend. Highs Wednesday will again be well below normal in the low to middle 40s. We should warm to near 60 for the daytime high by Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night. They should return to the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

Our next disturbance will move into the area Saturday and will likely bring lots of clouds and some scattered showers. Despite the clouds and rain, daytime highs this weekend should be close to normal in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows Saturday morning will begin in the 40s and should ease into the 30s behind this system Sunday morning.

Sunshine will likely return Sunday and should stick around until another disturbance floats over the area by the middle of Christmas week bring rain next Wednesday and Christmas Eve. Most of Christmas week should be rather mild for this time of year with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. As of right now, Christmas Day is looking dry and cooler with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

–Todd Warren