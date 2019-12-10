Clouds and rain move out and sub-freezing temperatures move in

Look for sunshine to return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday with the beginning of a warming trend. Above normal temperatures return for the weekend. Thunderstorms will be possible Monday.

Tuesday was a cloudy, rainy and cold day around the ArkLaTex. We really didn’t see much of any snow across the area as temperatures stayed to warm for too long. The disturbance that brought us the rain will move off to the east. Look for the clouds to quickly depart tonight with the coldest air of the week developing. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the upper 20 to lower 30s. Another warming trend will begin Wednesday although temperatures will stay below normal. Look for highs in the low to middle 50s.

That warming trend and the dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through Sunday. Look for overnight lows to gradually return to the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will gradually return to the low to middle 60s.

Our next disturbance will then move through the area next Monday and will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms. It’s a bit early to talk about any severe threat and it’s quite possible that most of the storms will develop to the east of our area. Colder air will return to the ArkLaTex behind this system for the middle of next week. HIghs will dip back into the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will retreat to the 20s and 30s. Beyond that, our next rain threat will likely hold off until just before Christmas. Check back to this article Tuesday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on the latest 16-day Grain of Salt long-range outlook.

–Todd Warren

