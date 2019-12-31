Clouds and rain return late New Year’s Day with near-normal temperatures

Clouds and some late day rain return for New Years Day. Rain could linger through much of Thursday night. Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend with a warming trend. More rain possible by the middle of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

New Year’s Eve day was a sunny and cool day with near-normal temperatures. Changes are on the way for the beginning of 2020. An approaching disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will develop an area of low pressure at the surface over the south Texas coast. This low will track just southeast of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday. As it approaches, clouds will increase across the area tomorrow and rain will develop over the southern half of the area Wednesday afternoon. That rain will continue to increase and will likely reach its peak in intensity Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible mainly over the southeast half of the area, but severe weather is looking unlikely as the strongest of the thunderstorms will stay well to our southeast.

Models indicate that a good one half to one inch of rain can be expected over most of the area. Amounts could exceed an inch over the southeast edge of the area. The threat of rain will persist into Thursday night when it will gradually end. Once the main upper-level low moves to our east Friday, we’ll see a gradual return of some sunshine Friday. That sunshine will stick around through the weekend and Monday as a warming trend begins. Look for highs Friday and Saturday to be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will likely return to the mid to upper 60s by Monday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s and 40s.

Our next chance for some rain will likely hold off until next Tuesday when another cold front moves through the area. We will turn cooler behind this front, but models disagree at this point on just how much cooler we will get to close next week. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will contain the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren