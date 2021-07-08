Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Clouds and scattered storms return Friday with more rain likely late this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms to return Friday.  The weekend begins with drier conditions Saturday and ends with showers and thunderstorms looking likely Sunday.  A drier pattern sets up next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Thursday was another partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rainfall has been more limited as temperatures have returned to the low to middle 90s.  Thanks to more clouds, expect slightly cooler temperatures Friday.  Lows Friday morning will begin in the middle 70s.  We will likely see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday afternoon.

Futurecast indicates that we will see a partly cloudy sky tonight.  Any rain will quickly end Thursday evening.  Look for an increase in clouds Friday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon especially over the southeastern half of the area.  That rain will end Friday evening with a partly cloudy sky returning Friday night.  We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday with only a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

A weak front will push into the area Saturday night and Sunday and will likely bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather will be possible but any issues should be rather isolated.  The threat of rain will increase over the northern half of the area Saturday night and Sunday morning.  It will shift to the southern half of the area Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

If you combine the rainfall from the scattered activity expected leading up to Sunday’s front and the rain that the front produces, rainfall totals will likely be in the ½” to 1” range over the northern half of the area and one to two inches over the south.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Upper-level high pressure will then set up over the southern half of the country by the middle of next week.  This will greatly reduce any threat of rain and bring more normal temperatures.  Highs will likely be in the upper 80s to lower 90s from now through Tuesday.  We will then return to the middle 90s for the last half of next week and next weekend.  Overnight lows will stay close to normal in the low to middle 70s.

Current and forecast weather information updated 24/7:

–Todd Warren  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss