Clouds and scattered storms return Friday with more rain likely late this weekend

Expect more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms to return Friday. The weekend begins with drier conditions Saturday and ends with showers and thunderstorms looking likely Sunday. A drier pattern sets up next week.

Thursday was another partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rainfall has been more limited as temperatures have returned to the low to middle 90s. Thanks to more clouds, expect slightly cooler temperatures Friday. Lows Friday morning will begin in the middle 70s. We will likely see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday afternoon.

Futurecast indicates that we will see a partly cloudy sky tonight. Any rain will quickly end Thursday evening. Look for an increase in clouds Friday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon especially over the southeastern half of the area. That rain will end Friday evening with a partly cloudy sky returning Friday night. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday with only a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

A weak front will push into the area Saturday night and Sunday and will likely bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather will be possible but any issues should be rather isolated. The threat of rain will increase over the northern half of the area Saturday night and Sunday morning. It will shift to the southern half of the area Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

If you combine the rainfall from the scattered activity expected leading up to Sunday’s front and the rain that the front produces, rainfall totals will likely be in the ½” to 1” range over the northern half of the area and one to two inches over the south.

Upper-level high pressure will then set up over the southern half of the country by the middle of next week. This will greatly reduce any threat of rain and bring more normal temperatures. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s to lower 90s from now through Tuesday. We will then return to the middle 90s for the last half of next week and next weekend. Overnight lows will stay close to normal in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren