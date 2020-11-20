Clouds increase Friday with comfortable temperatures, light rain Sunday, thunderstorms next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Expect comfortable temperatures Friday and Saturday, with a slight chance of rain moving in Sunday with our next cold front. Thunderstorms look possible towards the middle of next week as we are headed for a much more active weather pattern over the next 10 days.

Friday morning is feeling great. The increase in clouds overnight has held our temperatures in the 50s, so it won’t be as cold as the other mornings this week. There will be some areas of dense fog, with visibilities dropping on the roadways in Marshall, Natchitoches, and De Queen. Even though we will be partly to mostly cloudy today we will remain comfortable/warm with highs expected to reach the mid-70s yet again.

Friday afternoon froecast highsC

Clouds are increasing today ahead of our next cold front which won’t move in until Sunday. Some of the forecast models are hinting at a stray rain shower developing later today or tomorrow mainly across the northern ArkLaTex. While this is a remote possibility, most areas will stay dry until late in the weekend.

If you are headed out to any of the high school football games this evening, it should be a pleasant night under the lights. We will have kickoff temperatures in the 60s, and dropping to near 60 degrees or into the upper 50s for the 4th quarter across most of the ArkLaTex.

Saturday will basically be a repeat of what we experience today. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with afternoon highs settling into the mid-70s with a light south breeze. Outdoor plans are good to go!

Our next cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex Sunday morning where we could see some light rain develop early in the day. If rain makes it to the I-20 corridor of Texas and Louisiana it likely won’t be until the afternoon or early evening. Accumulations look very light so you should be able to squeeze in outdoor plans. It will be cooler across the I-30 corridor with highs in the 60s Saturday with the rest of the ArkLaTex likely making it into the low or mid-70s.

We will briefly dry out Monday will cooler highs in the 60s in all areas with skies remaining partly cloudy. Our next cold front will move in late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain chances will be higher with this front that could also produce a few thunderstorms Tuesday night. There may be a small window for strong/severe storms, but the ingredients are lacking, so any strong storms capable of high wind or hail will be very isolated. Look for rain to dissipate during the day Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day is looking great as we will be parltly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It’s looking possible rain will return late next week and into next weekend.

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss