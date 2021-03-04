Clouds increasing Thursday evening; rain showers to arrive Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s in the ArkLaTex. Thursday morning will be another cool start with light winds and low humidity in place. Once the sun rises, temperatures will quickly warm up into the lower and middle 70s. However, clouds will increase tonight. Our next weather maker is over the Four Corners.

Rain will reach the ArkLaTex on Friday. I am not expecting anything too heavy for our area. Rainfall totals will remain less than a quarter of an inch. The rain will clear out Friday night. The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be a great one. This weekend, highs will be in the 60s and some 70s are possible for Sunday. If you have weekend plans, it is going to be a great one to get outside.

Rainfall totals on Friday

Next week, we will see changes to the forecast. The first part of the week will be rather warm. With southerly winds, temperatures will moderate into the lower and middle 70s. Rain showers will begin to increase for Wednesday. A slow-moving upper system will lead to decent rain chances for much of the second half of the forecast period. Temperatures will remain warm in the 70s. Lows will be increasing into the 50s and possibly some 60s.

The next seven days