Clouds linger Thursday keeping temperatures cool, warmer pattern and more sun this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be an overcast and cool morning, with cloudy skies through the early afternoon before the possibility of a few rays of sun breaking through late in the day.

We will see some patchy fog and drizzle under otherwise overcast skies through mid-morning. While there won’t be any heavy rain, drizzle will make for wet roadways so be safe out there.

The remnants of Beta are moving east of the region, so that will carry the steady and heavy rain away from us. Clouds on the backside of this system will be very stubborn, and it may stay overcast across Louisiana and Arkansas all day. I’m optimistic we’ll see sun this afternoon in Oklahoma and east Texas. We could see a stray rain shower, but most areas will be dry after 10 a.m.

If you have enjoyed the cooler weather, you are in luck for another day. Clouds will keep us in the 60s through the morning, with highs comfortably in the mid-70s this afternoon. Areas that receive sun could push 80 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

As we clear out overnight and temperatures fall into the low 60s patchy to dense fog will develop due to the wet ground from recent rain. This will likely impact the Friday morning commute.

As the fog lifts Friday we will finally see sunshine return to all areas, a trend that will continue into the weekend. It will be warmer with highs in the low 80s Friday, and mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front is on the way at some point next week, and the forecast models are in poor agreement as to when this will occur. I’m siding with the European model and putting a chance of thunderstorms with the cold front Monday. It is possible in the upcoming days that the chance for storms will increase Monday, or the rain could be pushed towards Tuesday or Wednesday, or go away completely. Needless to say, confidence in the forecast after the weekend is low. Check back for updates as the next week’s weather picture should become clearer soon.

