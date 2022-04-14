It appears that our latest streak of sunshine is going to be short-lived. Clouds will return to the ArkLaTex Friday followed by some scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Next week begins with sunshine with more storms possible by midweek.

High temperatures so far today

A pleasant day for a change: The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex late Wednesday continued Thursday. We got off to a rather chilly start with lows in the 40s. It turned out to be a rather pleasant day as daytime highs have warmed into the mid to upper 70s. The wind will swing around to the southeast Thursday night. As a result, temperatures will not be as cool Friday morning as we will see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wind will increase out of the south Friday bringing warmer temperatures as highs will return to the lower 80s.

Friday’s forecast

Here one day & gone the next: The sunshine won’t stick around for long. Thanks to the gusty south wind Friday, moisture will quickly return to the ArkLaTex. Friday will begin with some sunshine, but clouds will return by afternoon with a very slight chance for a spotty shower. Another front will approach the ArkLaTex late Friday night. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop mainly over the northern third of the area. The rain will gradually spread further south during the day Saturday. We will continue to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe weather possible: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there will be a chance that a few of the storms that develop could possibly become severe. The main threat will be damaging wind, but an isolated tornado. As of right now, we have a level one marginal risk of severe storms. That means that if we do see severe weather, it will be rather isolated. Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Monday and Tuesday. We will likely see another chance for some showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Since we are at the peak of severe weather season, it is likely that severe weather will be possible. It is a bit early to access the extent of that risk.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rainfall potential: Long-range models are in decent agreement that we will see a decent amount of rain in the week ahead. If you combine this weekend’s rain with that which is expected next week, rainfall totals will be in the range of one to over two inches. Some models show that a few spots could exceed three inches. The 10-day period will likely end with some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs could return to the middle 80s by next weekend.

Rainfall potential for the next 10 days